Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 11,237 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 221.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,316 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.76. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $226.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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