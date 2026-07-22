Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 56,613 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 543.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,038 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of H&R Block worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,516 shares of the company's stock worth $186,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,544 shares of the company's stock worth $196,542,000 after purchasing an additional 652,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,728 shares of the company's stock worth $146,998,000 after purchasing an additional 809,438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,213,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,490,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,088,000 after buying an additional 269,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. H&R Block's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. H&R Block's payout ratio is 29.89%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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