Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,284 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $56,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,172,709,000 after buying an additional 1,957,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $960,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $622,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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