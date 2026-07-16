Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 278.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to $226 from $215 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Article

Susquehanna raised its price target on to $226 from $215 and reiterated a positive rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial increased its price target to $215 from $210 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Article

Truist Financial increased its price target to $215 from $210 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus also lifted its target to $215 from $207 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that CHRW may have more room to run. Article

Stifel Nicolaus also lifted its target to $215 from $207 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that CHRW may have more room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a market perform rating and a $235 price target, which is supportive but less aggressive than the recent buy-rated calls. Article

Citizens JMP initiated coverage with a market perform rating and a $235 price target, which is supportive but less aggressive than the recent buy-rated calls. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage and stock-comparison commentary, including a ZTO vs. CHRW value comparison and forecast articles, may keep investor attention on CHRW’s valuation, but they do not appear to be major catalysts on their own. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Wall Street Zen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $197.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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