Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 12,329 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Tesla were worth $193,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $381.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.12, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $383.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.00 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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