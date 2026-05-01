Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,714 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Synopsys worth $75,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

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Synopsys Trading Up 0.3%

SNPS opened at $482.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.07 and a 200 day moving average of $445.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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