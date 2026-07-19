Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Alcoa $AA

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) by 3,061.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,254,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $332,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,559 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $210,874,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $173,412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $219,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,280 shares during the last quarter.

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Alcoa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Article Title

Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Article Title

Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle.

Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle. Negative Sentiment: Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Article Title

Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered 2026 alumina production guidance by 200,000 to 300,000 metric tons due to Pinjarra refinery issues, raising concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alcoa from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.13). Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Alcoa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

See Also

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