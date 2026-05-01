Fifth Third Bancorp Has $124.55 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,346 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $124,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after buying an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,097,527,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GE opened at $290.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, President Capital cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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