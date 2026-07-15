Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 283.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,244 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $430.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $436.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a 200-day moving average of $354.74.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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