Fifth Third Bancorp Has $20.45 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 211.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,660 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CI opened at $304.60 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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