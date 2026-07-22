Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.11 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 2,370.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 30,203 shares of the company's stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $449,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. BMO Capital Markets raised HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $1,651,280. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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