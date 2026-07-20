Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.52 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 282.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,636 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $291.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $274.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $299.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is 25.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $285.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $286.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 790 shares in the company, valued at $225,252.70. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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