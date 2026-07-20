Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.60 Million Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 2,025.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,461 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $143.41 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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