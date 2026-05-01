Fifth Third Bancorp Has $86.23 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $86,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $239.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.81.

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Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,054.50. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $255.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

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About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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