Fifth Third Bancorp Has $96.28 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $96,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $321.65 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $301.58 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $331.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

More Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sherwin-Williams beat Q1 estimates and reported double-digit growth in its Refinish segment, with revenue up ~6.9% and EPS $2.35 vs. $2.27 expected — a clear operational beat driving confidence. Read More.

Sherwin-Williams beat Q1 estimates and reported double-digit growth in its Refinish segment, with revenue up ~6.9% and EPS $2.35 vs. $2.27 expected — a clear operational beat driving confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and the earnings-call highlights emphasize strong sales growth and execution (targeted pricing, share gains) that support the raised FY2026 EPS range of $11.50–$11.90. Read More.

Company commentary and the earnings-call highlights emphasize strong sales growth and execution (targeted pricing, share gains) that support the raised FY2026 EPS range of $11.50–$11.90. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on SHW, reinforcing analyst conviction that the company’s growth and pricing actions support upside. Read More.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on SHW, reinforcing analyst conviction that the company’s growth and pricing actions support upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — still implying notable upside but signaling more cautious share-price expectations. Read More.

JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — still implying notable upside but signaling more cautious share-price expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media deep dives note a mix of strengths (pricing power, share gains) and risks (raw-material cost volatility), suggesting performance will depend on margin retention. Read More.

Analyst and media deep dives note a mix of strengths (pricing power, share gains) and risks (raw-material cost volatility), suggesting performance will depend on margin retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks summary of the earnings call frames the results as balancing strength and risks — useful context but not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

TipRanks summary of the earnings call frames the results as balancing strength and risks — useful context but not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $350 and moved to an Equal Weight stance, which reduces near-term analyst-driven upside. Read More.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $350 and moved to an Equal Weight stance, which reduces near-term analyst-driven upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch noted SHW underperformed some competitors on the recent session, highlighting relative-risk concerns if market leadership shifts. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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