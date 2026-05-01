Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237,665 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $172,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $91.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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