Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699,048 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in CocaCola were worth $118,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in CocaCola by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 3,615,129 shares of the company's stock worth $252,734,000 after purchasing an additional 200,730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Payne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Payne Capital Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here