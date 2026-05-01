Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,355 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $190,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $923.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.50 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $869.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $866.35. The firm has a market cap of $272.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,239.70. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,306 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $922.71.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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