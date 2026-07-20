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Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Fair Isaac logo with Computer and Technology background
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Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 510.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayban acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,257.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,259.15. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $870.01 and a one year high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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