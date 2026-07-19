Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 623 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 1,597.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in NVR were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NVR by 34,923.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,496,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the construction company's stock worth $177,134,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,489.54 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6,308.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,820.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $94.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 372.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here