Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in RTX were worth $92,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

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RTX Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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