Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,902 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,066 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $132,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,398,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,294,000 after buying an additional 56,103 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,720,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,626.70. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,092.00 to $1,137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $910.39 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $948.12 and its 200 day moving average is $900.79. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $595.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here