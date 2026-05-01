Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,812 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $94,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 189,328 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,148 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9%

HON opened at $214.33 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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