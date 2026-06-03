Financial Harvest LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,966 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,658 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares during the period. Beto Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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