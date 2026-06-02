Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Spark , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled , a new AI-focused PC “superchip” for Windows laptops and desktops, and said it will ship through partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, opening a large new market beyond data center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced the Vera CPU , Vera Rubin systems, and the DSX platform for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Article Title

The company also introduced the , systems, and the for AI factories, signaling deeper monetization across chips, software, and infrastructure as AI spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Multiple partners, including TSMC, Foxconn, CoreWeave, ABB, Cadence, and Siemens , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Article Title

Multiple partners, including , announced new integrations with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure stack, which supports the view that NVIDIA remains central to the buildout of AI computing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with firms reiterating buy ratings and investors focusing on NVIDIA’s strong revenue growth and expanding addressable markets. Neutral Sentiment: There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Article Title

There was also discussion of a possible U.S. export clampdown and signs that Chinese companies are developing alternatives to NVIDIA chips, which could pressure some future sales in China. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage also raised concerns about valuation and competition, including commentary that rival chipmakers and Chinese alternatives could challenge NVIDIA’s growth trajectory over time. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $224.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $236.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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