Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs posted record Q2 2026 results, with net revenues of $20.34 billion and EPS of $20.98, both well above expectations, driven by stronger trading, investment banking, and asset management performance.

Goldman Sachs posted record Q2 2026 results, with net revenues of $20.34 billion and EPS of $20.98, both well above expectations, driven by stronger trading, investment banking, and asset management performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 11% to $5.00 per share and authorized a $4 billion share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 11% to $5.00 per share and authorized a $4 billion share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Bank of America lifting its price target to $1,300 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its target to $1,130, reflecting higher earnings expectations.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Bank of America lifting its price target to $1,300 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its target to $1,130, reflecting higher earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply as a rebound in capital markets activity, including AI and SpaceX-related fundraising, helped drive one of the strongest ECM quarters in years.

Goldman’s equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply as a rebound in capital markets activity, including AI and SpaceX-related fundraising, helped drive one of the strongest ECM quarters in years. Positive Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s comments that AI is still in the “early innings” and that the U.S. economy remains resilient support the view that Goldman’s revenue momentum could continue.

CEO David Solomon’s comments that AI is still in the “early innings” and that the U.S. economy remains resilient support the view that Goldman’s revenue momentum could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock’s recent rally has already captured much of the improved outlook, with at least one analyst warning the shares may be getting “frothy” after the earnings spike.

Some commentary suggests the stock’s recent rally has already captured much of the improved outlook, with at least one analyst warning the shares may be getting “frothy” after the earnings spike. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also remains in the spotlight for non-operating headlines, including coverage of former executive Kathryn Ruemmler’s testimony in the Epstein probe, though this appears more reputational than financially material right now.

Goldman also remains in the spotlight for non-operating headlines, including coverage of former executive Kathryn Ruemmler’s testimony in the Epstein probe, though this appears more reputational than financially material right now. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness, especially a tech-led selloff, is also weighing on sentiment and may be pressuring financial stocks even after Goldman’s strong report.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,094.61 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,032.61 and its 200 day moving average is $944.59. The stock has a market cap of $322.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $691.88 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.54 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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