Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 4,929 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,897 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,255,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $537.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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