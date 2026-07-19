Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 36,150 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $630,056,000 after purchasing an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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