Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,696 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for approximately 1.7% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Tenable worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,599 shares of the company's stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tenable by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,369,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $363,009,000 after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenable from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ TENB opened at $21.83 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.Tenable's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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