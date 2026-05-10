Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 317,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,568,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.5% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. The trade was a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,556.35. This represents a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Further Reading

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