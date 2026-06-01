First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 607.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,859 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 77,162 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4,485,375.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,786,263 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $355,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in First American Financial by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,306,583 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $212,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,960 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,693,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First American Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $393,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,823 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 290,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Research upgraded First American Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First American Financial

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 6,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $468,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,695,854.16. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting First American Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting First American Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its estimates for First American Financial’s FY2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2027 earnings, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research lifted its estimates for First American Financial’s FY2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2027 earnings, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners also projected FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 earnings above or near current consensus, reinforcing a generally favorable outlook for First American Financial.

Dowling & Partners also projected FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 earnings above or near current consensus, reinforcing a generally favorable outlook for First American Financial. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its Q1 2028 EPS estimate from $1.43 to $1.32, but the firm kept a Strong-Buy rating on the stock, so the revision is not a major bearish signal.

Zacks Research lowered its Q1 2028 EPS estimate from $1.43 to $1.32, but the firm kept a rating on the stock, so the revision is not a major bearish signal. Neutral Sentiment: The latest commentary is mostly analyst estimate changes rather than a new company announcement, so the near-term stock move appears driven by sentiment around future earnings rather than operational news.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $66.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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