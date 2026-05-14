First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Free Report) by 222.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,723 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,823 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.04% of Ambiq Micro worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

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Ambiq Micro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambiq Micro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ambiq posted Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.25, beating estimates, while revenue of $25.06 million also came in above expectations. The company said demand is accelerating, with stronger customer adoption of its ultra-low-power edge AI chips. Ambiq Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ambiq posted Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.25, beating estimates, while revenue of $25.06 million also came in above expectations. The company said demand is accelerating, with stronger customer adoption of its ultra-low-power edge AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.23 and revenue of $31 million to $32 million, which suggests improving sales momentum and narrowing losses. Ambiq Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management raised Q2 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.23 and revenue of $31 million to $32 million, which suggests improving sales momentum and narrowing losses. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Ambiq Micro to $70 from $48 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Needham price target update

Needham raised its price target on Ambiq Micro to $70 from $48 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings-call recaps and transcripts highlighted management’s upbeat tone, but these were largely commentary on the same Q1 results rather than new information. Full Transcript: Ambiq Micro Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Multiple earnings-call recaps and transcripts highlighted management’s upbeat tone, but these were largely commentary on the same Q1 results rather than new information. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market headlines also pointed to accelerating sales growth, which helps explain why the stock has increased, though the move appears mainly driven by the earnings beat and raised guidance. Ambiq stock surges on chipmaker's accelerating sales growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambiq Micro from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBQ

Ambiq Micro Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of Ambiq Micro stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative return on equity of 352.84% and a negative net margin of 46.86%.The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390--0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambiq Micro, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ambiq Micro Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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