First Growth Capital LLC Invests $597,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,587 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9%

AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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