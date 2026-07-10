First Horizon Corp Acquires 18,789 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,441 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 1.2% of First Horizon Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Horizon Corp's holdings in McDonald's were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $278.88 and its 200 day moving average is $302.04. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $264.53 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is leaning on event-driven marketing, including a 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and a new BT21 Happy Meal launch, to boost engagement, traffic, and family visits. These kinds of promotions can support near-term same-store sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is leaning on event-driven marketing, including a 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign and a new BT21 Happy Meal launch, to boost engagement, traffic, and family visits. These kinds of promotions can support near-term same-store sales. Positive Sentiment: The company is also offering limited-time freebies and value deals, such as free fries for National French Fry Day, which may help bring customers in and reinforce McDonald’s value positioning. Article Title

The company is also offering limited-time freebies and value deals, such as free fries for National French Fry Day, which may help bring customers in and reinforce McDonald’s value positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Several lifestyle and entertainment stories, including the retro vinyl ad campaign and Happy Meal toy coverage, add brand buzz but are unlikely to materially change earnings expectations on their own. Article Title

Several lifestyle and entertainment stories, including the retro vinyl ad campaign and Happy Meal toy coverage, add brand buzz but are unlikely to materially change earnings expectations on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting McDonald’s as a beaten-down consumer name and others noting its stock weakness versus the broader market, suggesting sentiment is cautious rather than decisively negative. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary remains mixed, with some articles highlighting McDonald’s as a beaten-down consumer name and others noting its stock weakness versus the broader market, suggesting sentiment is cautious rather than decisively negative. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank said McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales likely hit a new low in the second quarter, reinforcing concerns that core domestic demand may be weakening and pressuring the stock. Article Title

Deutsche Bank said McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales likely hit a new low in the second quarter, reinforcing concerns that core domestic demand may be weakening and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary also points to a challenging fast-food environment and rising macro risks, including higher oil prices, which could squeeze margins and weigh on investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $334.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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