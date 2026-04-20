First Horizon Corp Sells 162,024 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

First Horizon Corp cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 162,024 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -118.45%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here