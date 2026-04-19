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First Horizon Corp Sells 51,915 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in Pfizer by 20.1% in Q4, selling 51,915 shares and now holds 206,374 shares worth about $5.14 million per its latest 13F filing.
  • Other institutional activity was mixed — notably Brighton Jones raised its position to 666,318 shares (a 1,282.4% increase) and overall institutional ownership of Pfizer stands at 68.36%.
  • Analysts' consensus is a "Hold" with an average target of $28.45, and Pfizer recently beat Q4 estimates with $0.66 EPS (vs. $0.57) and $17.56 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pfizer.

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 51,915 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after buying an additional 631,523 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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