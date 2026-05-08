First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,995,222 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 945,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of First Majestic Silver worth $316,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AG. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company's stock.

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First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.85.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $463.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver's payout ratio is 8.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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