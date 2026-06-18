First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943,484 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $108,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a PE ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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