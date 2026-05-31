First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 408.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,661 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 169,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of First Solar worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in First Solar by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $46,360.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,254.46. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,241,750. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,006,930 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

First Solar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $306.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $313.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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