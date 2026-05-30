First Solar, Inc. $FSLR is Triodos Investment Management BV's 5th Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 4.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.23% of First Solar worth $65,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $306.79 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $313.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about First Solar

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $122,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,918.34. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,750. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,827 shares of company stock worth $20,006,930. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $243.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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