First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 80,186 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Chubb worth $523,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7%

CB stock opened at $355.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $365.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Chubb's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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