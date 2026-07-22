First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.50% of Veralto worth $543,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Veralto by 14.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 18.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Veralto Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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