First United Bank & Trust Sells 11,602 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,872 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First United Bank & Trust's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 18,414 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Arista Networks by 27.8% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,458,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,767 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,647,080 shares of company stock worth $431,329,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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