First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Purchases 370,985 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,923 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 370,985 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Industries makes up about 4.5% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Gibraltar Industries worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,730 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,036 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,977 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Katherine Bolanowski acquired 1,400 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 17,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,570.07. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William T. Bosway acquired 19,735 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,980.80. This trade represents a 8.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.Gibraltar Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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