First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 12,333 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,785 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Tutor Perini accounts for about 1.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tutor Perini worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 7.8%

NYSE:TPC opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $100.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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