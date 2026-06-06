FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,586 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 50,473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,172,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,940 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 56,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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