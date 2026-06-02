FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,827.84. The trade was a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.1%

FE stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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