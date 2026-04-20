Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Sells 177,812 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,373 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,812 shares during the period. Silvercorp Metals makes up about 2.1% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Silvercorp Metals worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 368,567 shares of the company's stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 168,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,902 shares of the company's stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 874,170 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 434,782 shares of the company's stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 117,380 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,562,671 shares of the company's stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 356,005 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $11.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $12.84 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 1.09. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silvercorp Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silvercorp Metals wasn't on the list.

While Silvercorp Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here