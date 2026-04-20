Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Sells 89,975 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,975 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises about 2.4% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 91.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,659,000 after purchasing an additional 822,981 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,644,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,819,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,845,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,888 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Equinox Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold's operating portfolio spans three countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinox Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinox Gold wasn't on the list.

While Equinox Gold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here