Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,732 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 15.7%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $421.69. The company has a market capitalization of $431.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ARM

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,141.42. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 283,466 shares of company stock worth $58,946,033 in the last three months.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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